Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

