PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.58.
PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0 %
PEP opened at $180.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.81. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
