PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.58.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0 %

PEP opened at $180.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.81. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.