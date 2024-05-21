Peregrine Diamonds (TSE:PGD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (TSE:PGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.24. Peregrine Diamonds shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.
Peregrine Diamonds Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$106.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Peregrine Diamonds Company Profile
Peregrine Diamonds Ltd., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious gems in Canada and Botswana. The company primarily explores for diamond. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Chidliak property comprising 266 mineral claims covering a total area of 277,997-hectares located on Baffin Island in Nunavut, Canada.
