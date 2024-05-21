Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,343.77

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,343.77 ($17.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,491 ($18.95). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($18.56), with a volume of 545,650 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,848.10, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,326.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,594.94%.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch bought 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($16.71) per share, for a total transaction of £100,216.15 ($127,371.82). 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

