Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,292,655 shares changing hands.

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.22.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

