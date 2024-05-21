Phoenix Motor (PEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative net margin of 265.05% and a negative return on equity of 335.82%.

Phoenix Motor Trading Up 24.1 %

Shares of PEV stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Phoenix Motor has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

