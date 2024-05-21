PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.84

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.84 and traded as high as C$9.08. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 72,341 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHX. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 50.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2855093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$672,048.00. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$50,142.00. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$672,048.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,200 shares of company stock worth $1,162,762. Corporate insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

