Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after buying an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $573,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $404,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

