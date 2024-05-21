PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,089 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $31,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,110,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 475.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $271.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.77 and a 200-day moving average of $283.62.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

