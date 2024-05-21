PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.38% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $24,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $487,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $129.74.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

