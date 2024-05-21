PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,578 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Halliburton worth $26,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,070,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $372,687,000 after acquiring an additional 265,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,444,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,819,000 after acquiring an additional 153,419 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

