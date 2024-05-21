PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,131 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of AON worth $33,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AON by 410.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after buying an additional 526,353 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in AON by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5,151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 223,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $292.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.39. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

