PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 13,653 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $36,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MBB opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
