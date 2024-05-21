PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,511 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $36,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,144,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $149.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

