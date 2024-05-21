PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,745 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 649,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 954.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 50,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 931,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,499,000 after buying an additional 457,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

GILD opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 188.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

