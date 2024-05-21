PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,514 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Analog Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 177,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 283,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,718,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

ADI opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $218.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

