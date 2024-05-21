PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

EOG stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.