PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,867,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

