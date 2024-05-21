PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 830,482 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $30,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,281,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,164 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 24.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 157,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

