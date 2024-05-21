PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AMETEK worth $33,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $168.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.47. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

