PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $34,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,213,000 after acquiring an additional 969,199 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

