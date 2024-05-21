PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $28,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $146.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.