PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $30.69 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $30,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $284.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.50. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,608,848. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

