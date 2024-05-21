PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $36.68 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Gold Trust worth $36,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

