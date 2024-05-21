PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $37.63 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $37,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

