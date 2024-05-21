PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38.34 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $38,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $541.62 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $547.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

