PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $39.38 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $39,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

