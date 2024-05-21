PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $39.92 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $39,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $6,788,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCK opened at $564.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $373.28 and a 12 month high of $566.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $536.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

