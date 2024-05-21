PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $46.56 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $46,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.