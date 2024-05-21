PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $46,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 247,124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

