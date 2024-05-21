PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 10,083 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 553,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $46,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after buying an additional 196,239 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,660,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,387,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,243,000 after acquiring an additional 56,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.