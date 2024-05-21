PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 155,321 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $45,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,148,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,023,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,913,000 after acquiring an additional 94,217 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,003,000 after purchasing an additional 693,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

