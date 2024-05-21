PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 195.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

