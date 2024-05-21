PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 104,646 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,646 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.24% of FOX worth $34,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.