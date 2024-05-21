PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,346 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $47,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $266.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

