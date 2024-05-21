PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,948 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Cincinnati Financial worth $41,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after buying an additional 939,861 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after buying an additional 260,122 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200,414 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

View Our Latest Report on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.