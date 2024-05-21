PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,745 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Corteva worth $38,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

