PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 19,129 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 10.65% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

