PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,035 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $40,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

