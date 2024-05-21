PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 51,182 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,182 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Bunge Global worth $46,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,285,000 after buying an additional 60,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bunge Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,763,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,435,000 after purchasing an additional 664,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,680,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.