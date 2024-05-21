PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,196 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,062 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $30,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.62.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

