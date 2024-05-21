PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 749,012 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 4.34% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $46,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period.

FREL opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $943.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

