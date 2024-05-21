PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $45,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $400.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.77.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

