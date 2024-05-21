PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Dover worth $35,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dover by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Dover by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 15.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $186.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

