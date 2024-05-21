PowerSchool’s (PWSC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,734,480.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,734,480.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,109.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,940 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,772 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PowerSchool by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PowerSchool by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 580,969 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

