PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPL by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in PPL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

