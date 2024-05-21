PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

PPL Stock Up 0.1 %

PPL stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

