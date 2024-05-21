Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. Prothena has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

