PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $33.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.