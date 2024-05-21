Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
